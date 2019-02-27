|
Lucille A Shoemaker-Osborn, born December 8, 1949 was a graduate of Frobel High School class of "1968". She retired from the Lake County Jail as a Correctional officer and former owner of several businesses, but best known is Leggs Boutique. She is preceded in death by her mother Catherine, and grandparents Eliza and John Ross. Lucille is survived by husband Stanton Osborn Sr.; step-son Anthony (Marzetta) Osborn Jr. of Concord, NC; step-daughter Venita Osborn McCollum of Atlanta, GA; father Bernard Shoemaker of Gary, IN; brothers Allen (Karen) Shoemaker of Gary, IN and Jerome (Joyce) Shoemaker of Lansing, MI; sisters Demetrice and Oceanna Shoemaker, both of Gary, IN; 6 grandchildren, her baby Mooka and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, March 1, 2019 from 12 noon to 8p.m.; family hours 6-8p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Funeral services, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00a.m. East Glen Park COC, 505 East 45th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019