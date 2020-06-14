Lucille Fields
February 18, 1934-June 11, 2017

It's been three years since you went home. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

We love you. Your husband Barney, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person I will miss you always.
Mark Louden
Friend
