Lucille Fields

February 18, 1934-June 11, 2017
It's been three years since you went home. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
We love you. Your husband Barney, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.