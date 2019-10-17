|
|
Lucille "Mama Lucy" Gamble, age 76 of Gary, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.
Survivors: husband, Alex "Fats" Gamble; 1 daughter, LaTasha Northcutt; 5 sons, Terry (Vera) Northcutt, Lewis (Charlene) Northcutt, Miles (Jenora) Gamble, Daron Gamble and Dominique Gamble; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held: Saturday, October 19, 2019 11am New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 1117 Merrill St., Hammond. Rev. Herman Polk, officiating.
Interment: Fern Oak Cemetery
Visitation will be held: Friday, October 18, 2019 New Hope Missionary Baptist Church from 6 to 8 pm. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Gamble family during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019