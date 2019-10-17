Home

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
1117 Merrill St.
Hammond, IN
View Map
Lucille Gamble Obituary
Lucille "Mama Lucy" Gamble, age 76 of Gary, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.

Survivors: husband, Alex "Fats" Gamble; 1 daughter, LaTasha Northcutt; 5 sons, Terry (Vera) Northcutt, Lewis (Charlene) Northcutt, Miles (Jenora) Gamble, Daron Gamble and Dominique Gamble; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held: Saturday, October 19, 2019 11am New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 1117 Merrill St., Hammond. Rev. Herman Polk, officiating.

Interment: Fern Oak Cemetery

Visitation will be held: Friday, October 18, 2019 New Hope Missionary Baptist Church from 6 to 8 pm. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Gamble family during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019
