Lucille Marie Waddell
1943 - 2020
Lucille Waddell, age 77, of Hobart passed away Monday June 29, 2020 at her daughter's residence with her family at her side. Lucille was born May 20, 1943 in Gary, Indiana to the Late John Michael and Jennie (Ozionski) Starzynski. Lucille worked in the shipping and receiving department of US Steel and KTN company.

Lucille is survived by four children, Gerald (Donna) Waddell of St. Leonard, MD, Dennis (Laura) Waddell of Hobart, Susan (Terry) Davenport of Valparaiso and Jennifer Guerrero of Valparaiso; seventeen grandchildren, Dominic (Emily) Davenport, Adrianna Davenport, Lindsey Davenport, Alexis Davenport, Zachary Davenport, Elizabeth Davenport, Dr. Jeremy (Kiran Hussain) Waddell, Captain USAR, Adrian (Sonia Garcia) Guerrero, Elizabeth (Robert Wilson) Guerrero, Jacqueline Guerrero, Cynthia (Gabriel Gonzalez) Guerrero, Victoria (David Reyes) Guerrero, Angelica Guerrero, Andrew Waddell, Andrea Waddell and Alyssa Waddell; nine great grandchildren, Layliana Guerrero, Ava Davenport, Natalia Guerrero, Sebastian Gonzalez, Bre Davenport, Camila Reyes, Nico Gonzalez, Milani Rose Waddell and Araceli Gonzalez; seven brothers and sisters, Emily (Benjamin) Shadrix of O'Brien, FL, Carol Hosseinipour of Walton, KY, Geraldine Hochstetler of Griffith, IN, Christine (Chris) Sprague of Erie , PA, Michael Starr of Naples, FL, Eugene (Sue) Starr of Canton, OH and David Starr of Las Vegas, NV; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends Dobrilla and Dalal.

She was preceded in death by her exhusband Jerry Wayne Waddell; her parents; three sisters, Eve Starzynski, Barbara Pelshaw and Teresa Miller; and good friends, Robert and Marge Whitney and Rose Ann Henry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin Thursday July 9, 2020 with 9:30 am Prayers at Rees Funeral Home 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342 and then process to Assumption BVM Catholic Church at 3530 Illinois Street Hobart, IN. Rev. Lourdu Pasala will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Wednesday with a 4 pm Prayer Service at the Funeral Home.

**The family request that attendees wear facemasks to all services for safety.**

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
JUL
8
Prayer Service
04:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
JUL
9
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
May dearest sister,
I miss you already. I remember the fun times we had when I lived in Miller. You were the best.
Sleep comfortably finally my dearest sister.
Love and miss you forever.
Brother David
David Starr
Brother
July 4, 2020
Thinking of you Susan and the family she was a sweet lady I wished I got to meet her in person
Connie Rogers
Family
July 4, 2020
Lou, was a wonderful person, will really miss her
Helen Starr
Family
July 4, 2020
My wonderful Mother in Law Of 33 years I will never forget you. You will live on in my heart forever. I love you always until we meet again Rest In Peace sweetheart. Im the luckiest woman in the world to have two wonderful mothers in their lives. ❤
Donna Waddell
Family
July 4, 2020
Rest In Peace, dear sister-in-law and Aunt. Your beautiful smile and presence will be missed. Joe, Pat, Laura and Rodney
July 4, 2020
To my sweet and wonderful Lou!! Was blessed to have spent time with her and able to love her !! I will forever cherish her kindness and love !! Rest In Peace ! Her memories will live in forever !!
Alejandrina Carrillo
July 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you. Momma Lu will be greatly missed but her warmth, kindness, and gentle spirit will be remembered forever.
Laura Waddell
Family
