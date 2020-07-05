Lucille Waddell, age 77, of Hobart passed away Monday June 29, 2020 at her daughter's residence with her family at her side. Lucille was born May 20, 1943 in Gary, Indiana to the Late John Michael and Jennie (Ozionski) Starzynski. Lucille worked in the shipping and receiving department of US Steel and KTN company.
Lucille is survived by four children, Gerald (Donna) Waddell of St. Leonard, MD, Dennis (Laura) Waddell of Hobart, Susan (Terry) Davenport of Valparaiso and Jennifer Guerrero of Valparaiso; seventeen grandchildren, Dominic (Emily) Davenport, Adrianna Davenport, Lindsey Davenport, Alexis Davenport, Zachary Davenport, Elizabeth Davenport, Dr. Jeremy (Kiran Hussain) Waddell, Captain USAR, Adrian (Sonia Garcia) Guerrero, Elizabeth (Robert Wilson) Guerrero, Jacqueline Guerrero, Cynthia (Gabriel Gonzalez) Guerrero, Victoria (David Reyes) Guerrero, Angelica Guerrero, Andrew Waddell, Andrea Waddell and Alyssa Waddell; nine great grandchildren, Layliana Guerrero, Ava Davenport, Natalia Guerrero, Sebastian Gonzalez, Bre Davenport, Camila Reyes, Nico Gonzalez, Milani Rose Waddell and Araceli Gonzalez; seven brothers and sisters, Emily (Benjamin) Shadrix of O'Brien, FL, Carol Hosseinipour of Walton, KY, Geraldine Hochstetler of Griffith, IN, Christine (Chris) Sprague of Erie , PA, Michael Starr of Naples, FL, Eugene (Sue) Starr of Canton, OH and David Starr of Las Vegas, NV; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends Dobrilla and Dalal.
She was preceded in death by her exhusband Jerry Wayne Waddell; her parents; three sisters, Eve Starzynski, Barbara Pelshaw and Teresa Miller; and good friends, Robert and Marge Whitney and Rose Ann Henry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin Thursday July 9, 2020 with 9:30 am Prayers at Rees Funeral Home 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342 and then process to Assumption BVM Catholic Church at 3530 Illinois Street Hobart, IN. Rev. Lourdu Pasala will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Wednesday with a 4 pm Prayer Service at the Funeral Home.
**The family request that attendees wear facemasks to all services for safety.**
