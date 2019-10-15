Lucille T. (nee Depta) Cisarik



Age 80, of Hobart, Indiana passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born on November 8, 1938 in Gary, Indiana to the late Walter and Genevieve (nee Lapcis) Depta. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Lucille is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Zakutansky; three grandchildren, Ashley (Benjamin) Durham, Shelby Zakutansky and Britney Cisarik; three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Conner and Alexis; sister, Carol House; loving ex-husband, John A. Cisarik and other loving family members and friends.



Lucille was preceded in death by her son, John M. Cisarik; her parents; two brothers, Teddy and Michael Depta. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may gather with the family on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 10:00am until time of service also at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019