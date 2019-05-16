Home

Lucille Williams-Purham age 78 of Gary,In passed away Friday May 10,2019. She was raised in Ramer, Al and educated in Montgomery County. She was the owner of Lu-Lu's Daycare. She was preceded in death by her parents Joel & Rose Patterson, seven siblings, Annie Perry, Charlie Patterson, Velma Mack, Joel Patterson, Cleveland Patterson, Sylvester Patterson and Eugene Patterson. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted daughter Annette Harmon and son Rudy Harmon, brother Warren Patterson, sister Thelma Gray, grandchildren Jerek Boclair, Latanza Burks, Denzel Harmon and Rhonda Johnson, great grandchildren Takyla, Terrance and Nathan, God daughter Henrita Walker, brother in laws Ernest (Dell Mae) Davis and sister in laws Peggy Bowden, Lillian Patterson, Bertha Williams, Claudia Norwood and Bertha Freeman. Host of other relatives and friends. Wake Friday May 17,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at New Life M.B. Church 5444 Harrison St. Merrillville,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 16, 2019
