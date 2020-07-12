Lucius DeShawn Wade was born on August 24, 1985 in Munster, Indiana to the union of Eudean and Nadine Wade. He departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 34, in Santa Monica, California. Lucius was the youngest brother and the second youngest child of four children. Lucius was a member at Love Feast COGIC and accepted Christ at a young age. He was working towards getting two degrees one in Political Science and the other one in Secondary Education. Lucius work on many campaigns with Barak Obama, Elizabeth Warren, and Hilary Clinton. He was also the Lead Community Organizer in Massachusetts fighting for poverty and raising minimum wage to living wages. He loved to travel and during that time met many influential people that impacted his life.



Lucius was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, Arbie Davis and Lenora Jarman; Paternal Grandfather, Eugene Wade Sr; Aunts, Theresa Burns and Cathy Stewart; Cousins, Chauncey Williams and Lauren Swope.



Lucius leaves to cherish his memories: His Loving Parents, Eudean and Nadine Wade of Merrillville, IN; two older brothers, Eudean Dantee Wade and Duane Cory Wade of Bloomington, IN; his baby sister, Jasmine Sherese Wade of Merrillville, IN; Paternal Grandmother, Thelma Blanchard of Taylor, MI; four uncles, Eugene (Teresa) Wade of Milwaukee, WI; Rondell (Rhonda) Swope and Darrell (Denise) Swope of Aurora, CO; Lonnie Swope of Evansville, IN; five Aunts, Avis Williams of Gary, IN; Melissa Goudy of Milwaukee, WI; Nicole Dunn (Levi) of Taylor, MI; Renee Davis of Burnham, IL and Teresa Jarman of Merrillville, IN; A host of cousins and three nieces, Koryae Wade of Muskegon, MI; Jaylah Wade of Bloomington, IN and Olivia Abram of Merrillville, IN.



Funeral Services will be held Monday July 13, 2020 Family Hour 10:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN





