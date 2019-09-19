Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
New Bethel Fellowship C.O.G.I.C.
110 W. 43rd Ave
Gary, IN
Lucius Lyons Obituary
Lucius Lyons age 82 of Gary,In made his transition on Tuesday September 10, 2019. He was a graduated Roosevelt High School and joined the air force later worked at the LTV in East Chicago, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents Leroy and Julie Lyons , first wife Mary L. Lyons, grandparents Charlie and Minnie Dozier, siblings, (five sisters) Lula Mae Hartzol, Rebecca Connor, Minnie Lee Sanders/Lee, Helen Lyons, and Julia Seals; and (three brothers) Aleney Lyons, Leroy Lyons, and Rufus Lyons; (four grandchildren) Larry "Buck" Johnson, Janel "Nail" Johnson, Tarishma "Ta-Ta" Lyons and Anthony "Tony" Scott Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories wife Sherly Smith Lyons; his only son Lucius "Barbara Jean" Lyons Jr., five daughters; Joann(Sam)Fowler, Carolyn Lyons, Valerie" Andrew" Spurlock, Marsha(Edward)Miles and Delena (Tristen)Thomas. sister Anniece Hunter, and three step- sons Frederick(Lori), Tommy(Vitoria) and Brandon and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday September 20th, 2019 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Funeral Saturday September 21,2019 at New Bethel Fellowship C.O.G.I.C. 110 W. 43rd Ave Gary,In. Internment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019
