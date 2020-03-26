|
Lue A. Williamson age 99 passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born in Stanton, TN May 23, 1920. She was a longtime resident of Gary, IN. Lue was a member and Deaconess at St. James Baptist Church. Welcoming her to her new home will be her parents, Will Douglas and Leora McGhee; husband, Felma Williamson; daughter, Vernice Persley; granddaughter, Shandra Burt-Dean; brother, Linton (Buster) McGhee. Lue leaves to cherish her memory 4 granddaughters, Cheryl Nelson, Pamela Taylor (caregiver) Vernita Collins, and Kimberly Persley all of Gary, IN; 10 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. On Saturday, March 28, 2020 visitation 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed with a private service at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church, 1333 W. 25th Avenue, Gary, IN 46407. Rev James I. Robinson, Officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020