Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Lue Williamson
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church,
1333 W. 25th Avenue,
Gary, IN
Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church
1333 W. 25th Avenue,
Gary, IN
Lue A. Williamson


Lue A. Williamson Obituary
Lue A. Williamson age 99 passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born in Stanton, TN May 23, 1920. She was a longtime resident of Gary, IN. Lue was a member and Deaconess at St. James Baptist Church. Welcoming her to her new home will be her parents, Will Douglas and Leora McGhee; husband, Felma Williamson; daughter, Vernice Persley; granddaughter, Shandra Burt-Dean; brother, Linton (Buster) McGhee. Lue leaves to cherish her memory 4 granddaughters, Cheryl Nelson, Pamela Taylor (caregiver) Vernita Collins, and Kimberly Persley all of Gary, IN; 10 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. On Saturday, March 28, 2020 visitation 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed with a private service at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church, 1333 W. 25th Avenue, Gary, IN 46407. Rev James I. Robinson, Officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020
