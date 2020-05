Or Copy this URL to Share

Luella Ann McGee-Kelly age 62 of Gary,In passed away May 20,2020. All Services Saturday May 30,2020.Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Burial Evergreen Cemetery Hobart,In.





