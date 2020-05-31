Luke S. Dieffenbach, age 91, of Otsego, Michigan, died peacefully in his sleep on May 28, 2020. Luke was born in Host, Pennsylvania on October 20, 1928. Luke was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years Peggy Lou (nee Charnetzky), his parents, Victor Calvin and Minnie May Dieffenbach and siblings Herbert (Mary); Elsie, Paul, Harry (Grace/Violet/Letha), Grace, Della (Ed/Frank), Donald (Mary); Frank (Rhea); Sadie (Ben); Ray; Curtis (Erma); Leon; and Eva (Frank); his in-laws, Edgar and Edna Charnetzky, Leonard (Anna Mae) Charnetzky and Dale Dahlgren. Luke is survived by his children: Julie (Rev. George) Grevenstuk of Michigan, Larry Dieffenbach of Illinois and Rev. Tim (Brenda) Dieffenbach of Michigan; ten grandchildren: Rev. Jessica (Tom) Scholten of Naperville, Illinois, Gabriel (Julie Clairmont) Grevenstuk, Zachary (Breanna), Trevor (Sabrina), Abigail and Emily Dieffenbach of Michigan; and sister-in-laws, Helga Dieffenbach of Pennsylvania and Pat Dahlgren of Indiana; many nieces, nephews and loving family members and friends.



Luke was confirmed at the Altalaha Lutheran Church in Rehrersburg, PA; graduated Bethel High School in 1946; graduated Coyne Electrical; served the US Army in the 192nd Field Artillery in Germany. He was employed by US Steel – Gary Works as a motor inspector; and was seated on the board of the Bar and Structural Credit Union. He served on the session and consistory of East Side Presbyterian and Ross Reformed churches where he was an active member on the church dartball leagues. He also attended Open Door and Martin Reformed churches in Michigan.



He spent the winter of his life in West Michigan on the shore of Schnauble Lake. He'll be remembered for his sense of humor, his green thumb, bad dad/grampa jokes, and wicked driving skills. He had the gift of taking almost anything serious and reducing it to snorting belly laughter and blaming it on his children or grandchildren.



Our family offers special thanks to his longtime caregiver, Jenny, the staff at Sarah Care, all the staff on the fourth floor of Raybrook manor and Faith Hospice. They cared for Luke and extended care to our entire family.



A service to celebrate his life will be held when we are able to gather safely. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Connections Church RCA (3500 Byron Center Ave, Wyoming, MI) or Faith Hospice (2100 Raybrook St SE, Grand Rapids, MI)





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store