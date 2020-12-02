1/1
Lula M. Rucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Lula M. Rucker, age 92, was born in Strong, Arkansas to the late John and Mary Harris. She moved to Gary, Indiana at a young age and gave her life to Christ and joined Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church where she served tirelessly until her health declined. Lula made her transition from labor to rest on Thursday November 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents John and Mary Harris, daughters Beverly Jean and Dolly Vanessa Lowery, son, John Carl and two devoted sons in law, Everett L. Gunn, Jr. and Leo Arnez Liphford. Lula leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy her loving children Mary, Tamara, Lynnette & Robyn: eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, adoring son- in- law Larry Brown and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with a family hour from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1747 Fillmore St. Rev. Isaac Culver Jr. officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. If you are planning to attend the family hour and/or Celebration of Life services, a mask is required and social distancing will be maintained.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved