Mrs. Lula M. Rucker, age 92, was born in Strong, Arkansas to the late John and Mary Harris. She moved to Gary, Indiana at a young age and gave her life to Christ and joined Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church where she served tirelessly until her health declined. Lula made her transition from labor to rest on Thursday November 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents John and Mary Harris, daughters Beverly Jean and Dolly Vanessa Lowery, son, John Carl and two devoted sons in law, Everett L. Gunn, Jr. and Leo Arnez Liphford. Lula leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy her loving children Mary, Tamara, Lynnette & Robyn: eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, adoring son- in- law Larry Brown and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with a family hour from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1747 Fillmore St. Rev. Isaac Culver Jr. officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. If you are planning to attend the family hour and/or Celebration of Life services, a mask is required and social distancing will be maintained.