Lula Mae Isom, age 77, passed away on November 15, 2020, in Tracy, California. She was born August 29, 1943, in Forrest City, Arkansas, to the late Giles and Julia Mae Isom. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Julius and Thomas; sisters, Sarah, Gladys Mayfield, Maebell Stewart,Verna Gamble; and stepbrother, Melvin. She worked for the United States Postal Service in Gary, Indiana, and for ISM Security. Lula leaves to celebrate her life; son, Kevin; a host of nephews and nieces; special friends, Juanita Payne and Shukriyyah Gill-Cobb; and other relatives and friends. Services will be held, Saturday, December 12, 2020, 10-11am Wake and 11am-12pm Funeral, at Park View Cemetery and Funeral Home. Interment at same location: 3661 E. French Camp Rd., Manteca, CA 95336.





