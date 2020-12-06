1/1
Lula Mae Isom
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lula Mae Isom, age 77, passed away on November 15, 2020, in Tracy, California. She was born August 29, 1943, in Forrest City, Arkansas, to the late Giles and Julia Mae Isom. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Julius and Thomas; sisters, Sarah, Gladys Mayfield, Maebell Stewart,Verna Gamble; and stepbrother, Melvin. She worked for the United States Postal Service in Gary, Indiana, and for ISM Security. Lula leaves to celebrate her life; son, Kevin; a host of nephews and nieces; special friends, Juanita Payne and Shukriyyah Gill-Cobb; and other relatives and friends. Services will be held, Saturday, December 12, 2020, 10-11am Wake and 11am-12pm Funeral, at Park View Cemetery and Funeral Home. Interment at same location: 3661 E. French Camp Rd., Manteca, CA 95336.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Wake
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
12
Funeral
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home
3661 E. French Camp Road
Manteca, CA 95336
(209) 982-1611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved