Lunnie Erving Jr., age 67, of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at home. He was born on March 9, 1953 in Gary, Indiana to the late Lunnie Sr. and Annie (Ellis) Erving. Lunnie was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church and retired from U. S. Steel in Gary. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his son, Antwoin Erving Sr.; four grandchildren, Antwoin Jr, Amauri, Alexis and Audriana; brother Alphonso Erving; sister Ola Mae (Nathaniel) Arnold- Strange and many other loving family members and friends
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Eddie Erving, Henry Summers, and Johnnie Erving.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 23,2020 at Rees Funeral Home, 10909 Randolph St. Winfield, Indiana 46307. For more information, please call (219) 661-2600. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com
. Due to Covid 19 masks are required and social distancing is appreciated.