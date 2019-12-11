|
|
Lynne Phebe Sherwood, 83 of Serena passed away December 8, 2019 peacefully at her home. She was born on April 16, 1936 in Aurora, Illinois to Alvin and Edna (Rainey) Henne. She married Kenneth Sherwood on December 13, 1958 and was happily married for 56 years.
She loved to play her accordion on WMRO Radio in the 50's. She at West Aurora School and retired from Met Life Insurance. She touched so many people in her time here, from her friends to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her smile was like a warm embrace and always made you feel special and loved.
She is survived by her children, Pat Pfeifer, Dean Sherwood, Rob (Janice) Sherwood all of Serena, IL., and Jeff Sherwood of Yorkville, her sisters, Judy (Dennis) Newens of Fl. and Jeanne Dane of Sugar Grove, IL. Her grandchildren, Mike (Becky) Pfeifer, Dan Pfeifer, Brittany (Adam)Witek, Bradley Sherwood, John Sherwood and Conner Sherwood, 2 great grandchildren Riley Ward and Cora Witek, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, her parents and a son Mark Sherwood.
Funeral service will be private, with the burial taking place at St Joseph Catholic Cemtery.
In lieu of flowers please memorials to
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019