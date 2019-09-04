|
|
Lynnell Cotton Lassiere age 72 of Ogden Dunes, Indiana passed away August 5, 2019. She attended Tolleston High School in Gary, Indiana. She worked at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, Il for many years. Preceded in death by parents Carl and Lillian Cotton, sister Bonnie Cotton Harper and Brother Carl Cotton. Lynnell leaves to cherish her fond memories son Kenneth Flynn of Chicago, IL; three sisters Joyce Cotton Montgomery, Viola Cotton Odie and Ruthye Cotton Fordham all of Ogden Dunes, Indiana; sister-in-law Alycia Cotton and a host of other relative and friends . Lynnell will be missed, she was loved. Memorial Service Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 4:00p.m. at Trinity United Church of (Gary) 1276 West 20th Avenue Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019