Lynnette (Chapman) Terry, age 61 was born to Limuel and Jessie (Kirksey) Chapman on August 25, 1958 in Jackson, Tennessee. She attended West Side High School (Class of 1976). Lynnette went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, IN. She was a graduate of Purdue University Calumet with a degree in Sociology. Lynnette worked for the Rainbow, Sojourner Truth, and ARC shelters for women. She was a board member for the Brother's Keeper.
Lynnette is preceded in death by one brother, Lemuel Chapman, Jr., and is survived by her husband Larry Terry, Sr., 4 sons, Brian (Crystal) of Las Vegas, NV, Larry Jr., Limuel, and Jeffery (Jonale) Terry of Gary, IN; 4 grandchildren, Brian, Jr., Christopher, Savannah of Las Vegas, NV., and Sire (also known as her Pooh-Pooh); parents, Limuel and Jessie Chapman, two sisters, Jennifer (Horace) Sherrod and Lorie Springfield of Gary, IN; mother-in-law, Annie Terry of Gary, IN,; special aunt, Sarah Chapman, Jackson, TN and one uncle, Calvin Chapman, of Medon, TN; many sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nephews and nieces; 2 special friends, Rita (Stephen) Jackson of Gary, IN and Yvonne Brown of Minneapolis, MN.; and a host of dear cousins and many friends.
Visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9am to 11am with funeral services at 11am at Tarrytown M.B. Church, 601 Ralston Street, Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019