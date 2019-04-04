M. Odessa Smith (nee Morgan), age 80, of Hobart, IN formally of Hammond and Gary, Indiana passed away on Thursday March 28, 2019. She was born January 16, 1939 in Big Sandy, TX to Cull H. and Nora E. Morgan. She was the sixth of nine children and eight siblings preceded her in death. She is survived by son, Roderick (Myra) Smith; three daughters; Patricia Johnson, Carlean (Robert) Gadling, Actress (Robert) Bartlett; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Cull H. and Nora E. Morgan; sons, Carl D. Smith and Everett K. Smith; grandsons Roderick Smith Jr., Edward R. Harrison and granddaughters Sherell R. Gray-Clark, Tanya E. Gray- Calloway and Aretha L. Gray-Laster. Odessa was a homemaker, an accomplished cook/chef, and absolutely loved music, dancing and the Chicago CUBS. She was loved greatly and will be sorely missed. Funeral service will be held on Friday April 5, 2019 at 11:00am at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family from 9:00am until time of service on Friday. The family would like to thank the staff at SEBOs Nursing Rehabilitation and Harbor Light Hospice for their care, compassion and assistance. Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary