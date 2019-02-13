Home

Mable Books-Hall age 74 passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. She was born to Ira Bell and Johnny Brooks on June 6, 1944 in Yahoo City, Mississippi. Mable attended Roosevelt High School and a member of Jerusalem M.B. Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings: sisters, Percy, Ernestine and Sylvia; brother, Johnny Jr.; nephews, Louis and Dean. She is survived by her two daughters, Jacqueline Lowery and Authur Dean Lee; Son, Harry Lee Jr; two sisters, Tommye and Shirley; Grandchildren, Jacquan, Britnee, Joy, Sha and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. From your loving daughter Jackie, Mom rest in peace no more pain.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019
