Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Madeline Burnett
Madeline Burnett, age 92, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born on February 11, 1927 in Harlan County, KY to the late Kail and Mollie Mills. She attended Eastern Kentucky University where she was an honor student. She was employed as a teacher for the Lake County Association for the Disabled. In her free time, Madeline enjoyed traveling. She is survived by her son, Phillip Burnett; daughter, Linda Smith; brother, Rollie (Tina) Mills; sister, Norma Kinder; sister-in-law, Marie Mills. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Burnett in 1989; son-in-law, Garry Smith; and brother, Vance Mills. A funeral service for Madeline will take place Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 16, 2019
