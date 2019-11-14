|
Mae Ruth Benton (nee Tinsley), age 77, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born in Covington, TN to Eunice and Dewey Tinsley , Sr. While living in Covington, she along with all her eleven siblings, had to work in the farm and field which included picking cotton. In her early teen years, most of the family moved north to Gary, Indiana. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1961 and was a majorette with the marching band. After high school, she began her employment as a waitress at the former Gary Castle Restaurant. While working there, she met the love of her life, Mr. Roosevelt Benton. They were married 17 years until his untimely death. They had two sons and had a great life together. After the birth of their first child, she began her career at Save More Grocery Store as a head cashier for over 30 years. Later, she changed careers after completing an Associate Degree in Secretarial Sciences and became an event Planner at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary, IN until her retirement in 2009. She was an active member of New Mount Moriah Baptist Church and served on many different committees, especially as a member of the Mass Choir in the Alto section. She had a strong sense of humor and could be seen smiling, even during her advancing stages of Alzheimer's. She has endured many losses including her parents, husband (Roosevelt), sisters (Lillie, Florence, Dorothy, Peggy, Beatrice and Betty), brothers (Ivory, Dewey Jr., John and Ben), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many friends; but her heart was broken immeasurably by the tragic death of her youngest son, Derrick Benton. It is not clear whether her heart ever recovered. She leaves a compassionate family to carry on her radiating smile, son and devoted caregiver, Dale; granddaughters Delilah and Derrianah; brother Nelson (Vina) Tinsley of Atlanta, GA; best friend for over 55 years Vaughan Pritchett; godchildren Alesia, Vaughan and Willie (Sarah) Pritchett; brother-in-law Samuel (Juanita )Benton; sisters-in-law: Betty Tinsley, Faye Tinsley, Delores Jean Lee of Memphis, TN, a host of cousins, nieces, nephew and many friends. Our Great God above assembled the most Angelic Care Team to administer the most compassionate care ever to her over the past 11 years. Not only did it include her son Dale but her two "earth sons" Joseph Coward and Romel Dixon that help provide her daily care. Other members of this beautiful team include Doris Wilson, Heritage Adult Day Care (Gary, IN), Betty Tinsley, Juanita Benton, Denise Evans (niece), Yvonne Wyatt, Connie Lawrence, Sidney Hayes, Elaine Bass and Kevin Tinsley (nephew). All services will be held at New Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 1917 Carolina St. Gary, IN, Monday, November 18, 2019 with visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. Pastor W. N. Reed, officiating. Entombment at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019