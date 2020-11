Born July 10, 1927 in Marion, Alabama. She was preceded in death by parents Eddie & Rosa Billingsley. Maggie attended Lincoln High School. Maggie was married to Charles Jarrett and they were the proud parents of 4 children; Joyce, Charlene, Darryl & Emily. They also have 4 grandchildren.Maggie was the Co-Owner of New Deal Cleaners for over 60 years. Her hobbies included gardening and cooking. Maggie was a faithful church member of St. John Lutheran Church for over 35 years.