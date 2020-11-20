1/1
Maggie Lee Austin
Maggie Lee Austin died at 74 years old on Monday, November 16, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Maggie graduated from Roosevelt in 1965. Maggie graduated from Odessa Roby's College of Beauty Culture in 1967. Maggie was known for being a hairdresser for many years. Maggie was a faithful servant of Jehovah God and attended Tolleston Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Maggie is survived by her husband, Renzsy Austin Jr, her daughter Carla Michelle Reed, her son-in-law Michael Eric Reed, her son Renzsy Austin III nicknamed Junior, and her daughter Deborah Ruth Austin. Maggie is survived by her siblings: John (Kay) Williams, Archie (Vicki) Williams, Bobby (Jeannette) Williams, Patrick (Pamela) Williams, Patricia Ross, Naomi (Earl) Parks, and Mary Joyner. Maggie is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Zoom memorial service will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 4 pm CST.



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Zoom
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Memories & Condolences

November 18, 2020
I loved this woman more than I can say. She was like a 2nd mom to me. Thankfully, she’s in Jehovah’s memory now. I can’t wait to welcome her back.
Charmel S&#225;nchez-Herbert
Friend
November 18, 2020
A wonderful, beautiful, loving women with the biggest heart. She always had a encouraging word and a hug along with a beautiful smile for everyone she encountered. I’m gonna miss her dearly❤
Nina
Friend
November 18, 2020
A very faithful loving Sister. Will see you soon!!
Pamela Harris
Friend
November 18, 2020
November 18, 2020
I am missing you so much already mommy. I keep listening to videos to hear your voice again. I know Jehovah will resurrect you in the restored paradise earth. Jehovah will call. Love you much, Carla Austin-Reed
Carla Reed
Daughter
