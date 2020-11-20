Maggie Lee Austin died at 74 years old on Monday, November 16, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Maggie graduated from Roosevelt in 1965. Maggie graduated from Odessa Roby's College of Beauty Culture in 1967. Maggie was known for being a hairdresser for many years. Maggie was a faithful servant of Jehovah God and attended Tolleston Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Maggie is survived by her husband, Renzsy Austin Jr, her daughter Carla Michelle Reed, her son-in-law Michael Eric Reed, her son Renzsy Austin III nicknamed Junior, and her daughter Deborah Ruth Austin. Maggie is survived by her siblings: John (Kay) Williams, Archie (Vicki) Williams, Bobby (Jeannette) Williams, Patrick (Pamela) Williams, Patricia Ross, Naomi (Earl) Parks, and Mary Joyner. Maggie is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Zoom memorial service will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 4 pm CST.