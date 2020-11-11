1/1
Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers, age 104, passed away on November 8, 2020, at the Town Center Assisted Living Facility. She was a member of First Baptist Church, and the Miriam Circle. Maggie was preceded in death by husband Walter Rogers, Sr., and Sister Gladys Hollinger. She leaves to cherish her memories children Walter (Kyun) Rogers, Jr., and Kathy (Kenny) Stone; five grandchildren Nakitia (James) Lanier, Brandi (Daniel) Viera, Ashley Stone, Walter (Jenn) Rogers, and Joseph Rogers; 10 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Fannie Rogers; special nephew Matthew (Karen) Pepol, special niece Marla Hunter; and a host of family and friends. Visitation view and go Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9 to 11:00am with funeral services to follow at 11:00 am all services at the First Baptist Church 626 W. 21st Ave. Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery. Pastor Dr. Timothy F. Brown, Sr., Officiating.



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
