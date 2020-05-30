Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Departed from us on May 21, 2020. Maggie was born on Sept. 20, 1931, to Ovie and Eddie Elliott. Maggie is preceded in death by her late husband Ruben Staples also preceded in death by her sisters, Nettie Black, Susie Rhymes, Fannie Meeks, along with her brothers William Allen, Ben Elliott. She leaves behind two daughters; Daphane Staples, Dr. Debra Tolliver, (Lehman) 2 sons William Elliott (Cheryl) of Gary, In. Donnie Elliott of California. 1 brother Lloyd Elliott, 1 sister Connie Kirkland of St. Louis. Eight grandchildren Tasha, Lehman, Brittany, MaToyia, Lehman, Kortney, Nikki, Shaun, and 11 great grand children. Maggie had host of nieces and nephews. Maggie was the Mother of the C.O.G.I.C. Bishop Sanders. She was also a member of the O.E.S. Maggie enjoyed reading her Bible, she also enjoyed looking at Western Movies in her spare time. Maggie will be truly missed. RIH Ma, Love You Always. Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, May 31st, 2020- 4:00p at Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home-4209 Grant Street-Gary, Indiana 46408.