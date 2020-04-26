|
|
Malachi Morris, III, was born October 29, 1970, to Malachi Morris, Jr. and Christine Sanders-Morris in Gary, IN. He passed away April 15, 2020, in Bryan, TX. Malachi attended William A. Wirt High School. He was a caring, outgoing man of God who was devoted to providing for his family. His favorite NFL team was the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed motorcycles, specifically, Harley Davidson. He was a member of the Sin City Deciples. Malachi served in the U.S. Army from 1991-2005 specializing in Nuclear Biochemistry. After an Honorable Discharge he obtained a Shift Manager position at US Steel Gary Works. He later became a long haul truck driver for CRST and TMC. After relocating to Texas, he initially worked as an Oilfield Tanker Driver for Stevens Tanker Division. He then was employed by Energy Transfer as a Crude Oil Transport driver until his death. Malachi was truly loved and will be missed immensely. He was preceded in death by his sister, Quasanda Lewis. Malachi leaves to cherish his memory, his maternal grandmother, Lorraine Muex, his father, Malachi, Jr. (Margarete); mother, Christine (Woodrow); his wife, Roshanda; 5 children, Tyhea Morris, Emane Triplett, Elijah Morris, Joshua Morris, Jeremiah Morris; 1 granddaughter, Myla Williams; 2 brothers, Creighton Tate (Bonnie), Reggie Jackson; 4 sisters, Tamika Morris, Palondre Royster (Edward), Darneesha Morris, and Fe'Ondra Palm (Lavonte); a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Funeral Home 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN at 12pm. Visitation 10am - 12pm. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery at 1:15pm.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020