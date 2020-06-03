Malcolm Scott Lucas was born on March 25, 1960 (60) in Gary, IN to Frank and Emma Lucas. He attended Emerson High School and worked for EJ&E Railroad, Goldblatt's and several different jobs throughout his life.He was a kind and laid-back person to many friends and family. We lost this gentle soul on May 21, 2020.He leaves to mourn two sisters – Peggie Lucas of Merrillville IN, Donna (Eric) Gash of Greer, SC., four brothers – Corniel Lucas of Merrillville IN, Raymond Lucas of Merrillville IN, Andrew (Stephanie) Lucas of Omaha NE, Corey (George Stewart) Lucas of Van Nuys, CA, nine nieces & nephews, and one aunt along with a host of cousins and friends.There will be visitation at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home located at 4209 Grant St, Gary, IN 46408, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 9am – 2pm.A private burial will be held due to the covid-19 pandemic.