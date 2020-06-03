Malcolm Scott Lucas was born on March 25, 1960 (60) in Gary, IN to Frank and Emma Lucas. He attended Emerson High School and worked for EJ&E Railroad, Goldblatt's and several different jobs throughout his life.
He was a kind and laid-back person to many friends and family. We lost this gentle soul on May 21, 2020.
He leaves to mourn two sisters – Peggie Lucas of Merrillville IN, Donna (Eric) Gash of Greer, SC., four brothers – Corniel Lucas of Merrillville IN, Raymond Lucas of Merrillville IN, Andrew (Stephanie) Lucas of Omaha NE, Corey (George Stewart) Lucas of Van Nuys, CA, nine nieces & nephews, and one aunt along with a host of cousins and friends.
There will be visitation at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home located at 4209 Grant St, Gary, IN 46408, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 9am – 2pm.
A private burial will be held due to the covid-19 pandemic.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.