Malcolm Scott Lucas
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Malcolm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malcolm Scott Lucas was born on March 25, 1960 (60) in Gary, IN to Frank and Emma Lucas. He attended Emerson High School and worked for EJ&E Railroad, Goldblatt's and several different jobs throughout his life.

He was a kind and laid-back person to many friends and family. We lost this gentle soul on May 21, 2020.

He leaves to mourn two sisters – Peggie Lucas of Merrillville IN, Donna (Eric) Gash of Greer, SC., four brothers – Corniel Lucas of Merrillville IN, Raymond Lucas of Merrillville IN, Andrew (Stephanie) Lucas of Omaha NE, Corey (George Stewart) Lucas of Van Nuys, CA, nine nieces & nephews, and one aunt along with a host of cousins and friends.

There will be visitation at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home located at 4209 Grant St, Gary, IN 46408, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 9am – 2pm.

A private burial will be held due to the covid-19 pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
09:00 - 02:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Corey Lucas
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved