1/1
MaLinda Elisa Daniels
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MaLinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MaLinda Elisa Daniels was born November 6, 1957 in Gary, Indiana to Sterling and Lillian Daniels. MaLinda accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at an early age of 12 years old and was baptized at Beth Eden Baptist Church in Gary, Indiana under the pastorate of the late Rev. James McNabb.

MaLinda attended Alain L. Locke Elementary School, Tolleston Middle School and West Side High School. Malinda graduated from West Side High School in June 1975.

Malinda loved her two sons, Khalil and Chase with all of her heart. They were inseparable. Her devotion to them was immeasurable. Malinda loved to cook, she was a master of creating new dishes and her family were her taste testers. She often prepared meals for her ArcelorMittal family and she enjoyed sharing her love for cooking with them.

MaLinda was preceded in death by her father, Sterling Daniels who affectionately called her"Lindie". Her maternal and paternal grandparents and special aunt and cousins of which she shared a special bond: Rosetta Daniels, Curtis and Marilyn Daniels and Dora Harbin.

On August 8, 2020, God Called Malinda home from labor to reward. Cherished memories will remain in the hearts of her loved ones who loved her dearly: loving and devoted son(s) Khalil Campbell and Chase Lapsley; Loving Mother, Lillian Daniels; dearest siblings, Areatha Daniels, Dache Kinyanjui, Judy (Melvin) Jackson and Raheem "Charles" (Lavonne) Rashad. Beloved nieces and nephews, Shalonda, Brianna, Alyssa, British, Sterling, Agape and Seven. Great nephew, Oliver and great niece Eden. Dear cousins, Jasmin Crockett, Eddie Randolph and Rita Daniels; loving lifetime friend, Linda Spencer and a host of loving cousins, aunt, friends and her ArcelorMittal family.

Public viewing and visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home – 4209 Grant Street-Gary, Indiana 46408. Funeral Services/Burial/Interment will be held privately.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 16, 2020
Our sincere condolences to family and friends. Malinda was a friend throughout school. We shared several classes and was always smiling. Although her light on earth has dimmed, her star is now with our Heavenly Father. May God keep you durng your time of sorrow.
Angela Jones Boykin
Classmate
August 15, 2020
My sincere condolences to Malinda's family. I knew her as a smart and fun-loving woman when we grew close during the Tolleston years. She also had the best sense of humor. I'm sad she has left us. I wish her peace and everlasting rest.
Angela Davis
Classmate
August 12, 2020
I was deeply saddened to learn of Malinda’s passing. As young cousins and friends, I have fond memories of singing in the choir, learning in Sunday school, and hanging out in the neighborhood with her. Malinda had a loving spirit that radiated through her smile. My condolences to her sons, siblings, mom and extended family members during this difficult time.
Lessie McNabb Houseworth
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved