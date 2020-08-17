MaLinda Elisa Daniels was born November 6, 1957 in Gary, Indiana to Sterling and Lillian Daniels. MaLinda accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at an early age of 12 years old and was baptized at Beth Eden Baptist Church in Gary, Indiana under the pastorate of the late Rev. James McNabb.MaLinda attended Alain L. Locke Elementary School, Tolleston Middle School and West Side High School. Malinda graduated from West Side High School in June 1975.Malinda loved her two sons, Khalil and Chase with all of her heart. They were inseparable. Her devotion to them was immeasurable. Malinda loved to cook, she was a master of creating new dishes and her family were her taste testers. She often prepared meals for her ArcelorMittal family and she enjoyed sharing her love for cooking with them.MaLinda was preceded in death by her father, Sterling Daniels who affectionately called her"Lindie". Her maternal and paternal grandparents and special aunt and cousins of which she shared a special bond: Rosetta Daniels, Curtis and Marilyn Daniels and Dora Harbin.On August 8, 2020, God Called Malinda home from labor to reward. Cherished memories will remain in the hearts of her loved ones who loved her dearly: loving and devoted son(s) Khalil Campbell and Chase Lapsley; Loving Mother, Lillian Daniels; dearest siblings, Areatha Daniels, Dache Kinyanjui, Judy (Melvin) Jackson and Raheem "Charles" (Lavonne) Rashad. Beloved nieces and nephews, Shalonda, Brianna, Alyssa, British, Sterling, Agape and Seven. Great nephew, Oliver and great niece Eden. Dear cousins, Jasmin Crockett, Eddie Randolph and Rita Daniels; loving lifetime friend, Linda Spencer and a host of loving cousins, aunt, friends and her ArcelorMittal family.Public viewing and visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home – 4209 Grant Street-Gary, Indiana 46408. Funeral Services/Burial/Interment will be held privately.