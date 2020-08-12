1/1
Mamie Ruth Mays Hubbard
1934 - 2020
Hubbard, Mamie Ruth Mays Made her transition to heaven on Monday, August 3, 2020. Born on January 20, 1934 to Adolphus and Dora J. Mays in Blakely, GA. She joined Greater St. James A.M.E. Church, Gary, IN in 1948, where she served as a Stewardess for many years. She is a graduate of Froebel High School, Class of 1953. She was joined in holy matrimony to Fletcher B. Hubbard on January 28, 1955. To this union, one child, Andre' Pierre Hubbard, was born. She worked for many years in the General Services Dept. of the Gary Community School Corp. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fletcher B. Hubbard, father, Adolphus Mays, mother, Dora J. Murrell Mays Mills, siblings, Jacob Mays, Billy Elbert Mills, Lee Ozie Mills, and Carolyn Mays DeWalt. She is survived by one son, Andre' Pierre Hubbard, Sr., Gary, IN, and she is grandmother to Andre' Pierre Hubbard, Jr., Gary, IN, Jeffrey Allen Hubbard, Derby, KS, Adrianne Jeanelle Hubbard, Phoenix, AZ, Nikisha Gorden, Hampton, VA, Carl Blackmon, Denver, CO, Andrea Rodgers, Gary, IN, siblings, Petronia Mays Lambert, East Orange, NJ, and Ulysses Mills, Elizabeth, NJ. She also leaves to cherish her memories a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friend and caregiver, Rosalind Portis. A private funeral will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Services entrusted to Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Funeral
Funeral
