Manuel Cain, Jr. departed this life on July 23, 2020, at the Lincolnshire Healthcare Center in Merrillville, IN. He was born May 17, 1939 in Baton Rouge, LA to Manuel Cain, Sr., and Lillie Mae Cain. Manuel accepted Christ before departing this life. He received his primary education in the Iberville Parrish School System in Louisiana. For several years Manuel worked in construction and was a member of the Laborer's International Union of North America Local 41. After years of dedication, he retired from A.P. Green Refractories, Inc. He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Cain, Sr., mother, Lillie M. Cain, brother, Robert Cain, sister, Helen J. Slocum. Manuel was the 1st



born amongst his siblings. He leaves to cherish his memories: four brothers, Ellis Ray Bell, George (Pam) Cain, Earnest Bell all of Detroit, Michigan, and Frank (Kathleen) Cain of Plaquemine, LA. One sister, Francis Hammond of Plaquemine, LA. A special stepdaughter, Daniel Davis of Gary, IN and two special nephews, Ted (Diane) Slocum of Houston, TX, and Lethenius (Demetrius) Cain of Merrillville, IN and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 9:00 am - 11:00 a.m. and funeral service will start at 11:00 am at the Powell and Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Avenue Gary, IN 46404.





