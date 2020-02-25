Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Manuel P. Monteiro Obituary
Manuel P. Monteiro age 93 of Gary, IN departed his life Feb.14, 2020.

Retired from Ford Motor Company. Navy Veteran. Preceded in death by son Tony, daughter Stephanie, grandson J.R., parents, and siblings.

He leaves to cherish his memories wife of 12 years Gail Johnson-Monteiro, children Ronnie, Tiny, Manny, Monique, Telisa, and Sean. Mother-in-law Murlene Bowman and dog Bubbles. Host of grandchildren, family and friends. All services Thursday Feburary 27, 2020 Visitation 9:00-10:30; funeral 10:30 @ Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W.15th Avenue Gary, IN. Burial Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020
