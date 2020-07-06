Maple Lee Crisler age 91 of Gary, IN passed away June 23, 2020. Maple worked at Lake County Convalescent Home for over 30 years and after retirement she then worked for Thelma Marshall Group Home (Edgewater Systems for Balanced Living) for over 20 years. She attended MT. Zion Progressive Baptist Church. All Services Wednesday July 8,2020 Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 12:00 p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN. She leaves to mourn 6 children Mr. Ocie Crisler Jr. of Gary Indiana. Maryann Crisler, Debra Jean Moore, Robert (Ethel) Crisler, Tyrone Crisler, Bernadine Crisler Sylvester all of Madison, Wisconsin and a Dear friend Mac Henry White, 2 sisters Hardis Clayton of Chicago, Illnois and Ruthie Williams of Memphis, Tennessee. 30 Grandchildren, 60 Great-Grandchildren and a Host of Nieces and Nephews. Maple was preceded in death by her 3 Sons Leroy, and Franklin Sipkener, Keith Lamont Crisler, Her Parents Mr. Henry and Lelia Williams. 3 Brothers Robert Williams, Willie B. Williams and Henry Williams. SR. and 2 sisters Missy Hammond and Earlene Williams. All Services Wednesday July 8,2020 Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 12:00 p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN.





