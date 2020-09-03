1/1
Marcell A. Leflore
1929 - 2020
Marcell A. Leflore, age 90, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in her home. She was born December 6, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Robert and Geneva Taylor. She was a graduate of Gary Roosevelt High School, Class of 1947. Marcell was a long-time member of the Galilee M.B. Church, serving as a choir member, and a member of both The Prayer Ministry, and Bible Study. A graduate of The Graduate School of Business (GSB), Chicago, Illinois. Employed at the National Council of YMCA's (Corporate Office), Chicago, Illinois, later employed with The Gary School Corporation until retirement. Marcell was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Almarie Jones; brother, Hosea Taylor; and husband, Azzell (Jack) Leflore. She leaves to cherish her legacy, devoted daughter, Evangelist Leslie D. (R.I.P. Darrell) Robinson; four grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren. Sister, Jimmie Mae Goodloe, Canton, Mississippi. A host of nieces and nephews and cousins. Visitation Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 A.M. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 A.M. All services at Greater St. Stephens M.B. Church, 2480 Broadway. Evangelist Leslie D. Robinson, officiating. Interment, Oak Hill Cemetery (COVID-19 guidelines will apply). Powell Coleman Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.


Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
