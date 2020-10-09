Marcie was one of my 1st friends when I moved to Hobart (in 7th grade). We stayed friends and chose to have the exact same schedule our 1st year at Purdue Cal. We went roller skating for several years together. She was a very good friend. She was one of my bridesmaids. She sent birthday cards to my girls and came a couple times to Tucson to visit. When I would come back to town, she would always make sure to open her schedule to have dinner with me. Marcie was always encouraging and upbeat. She will be missed. My condolences to Harry and Lola. I know she loved both of you.

Beth (McLemore) Stultz

Friend