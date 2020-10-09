1/
Marcelline Fukuda
1962 - 2020
Marcelline K. Fukuda, nee Szymanski, age 58, of Calumet City, IL, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Harry Fukuda. Dear daughter of Lola and the late Chester Szymanski. Also survived by her three pugs Sugar, Dolly, Koko. Marcelline was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Visitation Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. (In consideration of others, masks are required.) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Mary Kay Foundation, Humane Indiana, or American Cancer Society. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
October 8, 2020
Heaven gained a perfect angel. Sweet Marcie you will be missed! Praying for your husband and fur babies.
Adriana Skains
Friend
October 8, 2020
Will always have fond memories of of Marcie and the love she had for her Husband and her three little Pugs ❤
Cookie Maciejewski
Friend
October 8, 2020
Have you ever met someone that instantly fills you with happy feelings? Marcie was one of the most upbeat, vibrant people I’ve met. She will be missed by so many and leaves us with beautiful memories. RIP little cousin.
Diana Hessler
Family
October 8, 2020
Marcie's memory lives on in who she was, in how she lived, in who you are because of her...her Love is still with you. My memories of my sweet cousin are priceless. All my love and prayers to Aunt Lola and Harry.
Tamara Thompson
October 8, 2020
You were a gift to so many. I will miss you every single day. ❤
Sherry Strausser
Friend
October 7, 2020
Marci, such a wonderful, kind and good hearted person. You will truly be missed forever but never forgotten. Your wonderful spirit will always be remembered.
Karla Dunn
Coworker
October 7, 2020
Marcie was one of my 1st friends when I moved to Hobart (in 7th grade). We stayed friends and chose to have the exact same schedule our 1st year at Purdue Cal. We went roller skating for several years together. She was a very good friend. She was one of my bridesmaids. She sent birthday cards to my girls and came a couple times to Tucson to visit. When I would come back to town, she would always make sure to open her schedule to have dinner with me. Marcie was always encouraging and upbeat. She will be missed. My condolences to Harry and Lola. I know she loved both of you.
Beth (McLemore) Stultz
Friend
October 7, 2020
Harry, so sorry for your loss. Marcie was so warm and kind. She will be greatly missed by many.
Janet Jones
Friend
October 7, 2020
Team triathlon with Marcie
I only spent a day with Marcie but it was all I needed to see what a beautiful, kind and positive person she was. We became fb friends and I enjoyed seeing all of her posts and I will miss her positivity. And, that amazing smile! She will be greatly missed. My thoughts are with her family.
Jackie Byerly
October 6, 2020
Marcie you will be deeply missed !
Tishanda Brooks
Coworker
October 6, 2020
My dearest sympathy. You will be missed. You were always a pleasure to work with.
Yessenia Salinas
Coworker
October 6, 2020
Marcie will be dearly missed by the Horseshoe. Not only was she a team player but a great employee. Her trademark for us were the cutest bows in her hair. She was also my MK consultant. We will miss her baking. Rest In Peace our dear friend.
Amparo Aguilera
Coworker
October 6, 2020
In loving memory of a dear friend, who will be deeply missed.
Therese Martineau
Friend
