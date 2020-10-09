Marcelline K. Fukuda, nee Szymanski, age 58, of Calumet City, IL, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Harry Fukuda. Dear daughter of Lola and the late Chester Szymanski. Also survived by her three pugs Sugar, Dolly, Koko. Marcelline was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Visitation Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. (In consideration of others, masks are required.) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Mary Kay Foundation, Humane Indiana, or American Cancer Society
. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com