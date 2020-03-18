|
Marchioness Matthews Davis age 86 of Gary, IN passed away March 7, 2020. Marchioness is a High School Graduate of Decatur Negro High and also earned a B.S. degree from Tuskegee Institute. She was a educator in the Decatur & Chicago School System and also 39 years in the Gary School System. Marchioness is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Lee Davis and other close relatives. She is survived by her daughters Rose Y. Thornton, Ann M. Davis, and Thomi C. Davis. Six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, five nieces, with a host of cousins, and other relatives and friends. All Services Friday March 20, 2020. Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 12:00 p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W.15th Ave Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020