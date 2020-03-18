Home

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
Marchioness Matthews Davis

Marchioness Matthews Davis Obituary
Marchioness Matthews Davis age 86 of Gary, IN passed away March 7, 2020. Marchioness is a High School Graduate of Decatur Negro High and also earned a B.S. degree from Tuskegee Institute. She was a educator in the Decatur & Chicago School System and also 39 years in the Gary School System. Marchioness is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Lee Davis and other close relatives. She is survived by her daughters Rose Y. Thornton, Ann M. Davis, and Thomi C. Davis. Six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, five nieces, with a host of cousins, and other relatives and friends. All Services Friday March 20, 2020. Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 12:00 p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W.15th Ave Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020
