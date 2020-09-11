Marcus, you will always be Our Baby Boy, that went on to Big things in life! Your accomplishments are known to All the one’s that were able to see You prosper! God needed You before We wanted You to leave this Earth, but He has the final say! To All Your Family, Friends, and Loved ones try to Be at Peace with what the Lord has done at this time. It’s not easy, but knowing that You have the comfort of Our Father, will too bring Us Comfort! Love Ya and missing already! Until We meet Again! Love ❤ Aunt Candy!

Connie Oliver

Family