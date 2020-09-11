1/1
Marcus Alex Williams
1988 - 2020
Marcus Alex Williams was born at Mc Dill Air Force base hospital located in Tampa, Florida on April 26, 1988. He is survived by his parents, Shirley Ann Hawkins, and Alvin Austin Williams Jr., Stepmother Iris Vasquez - Williams children, April Williams and Marcus Williams Jr., brothers Lamont Williams, Terrance Williams, and Aaron Clark; stepbrothers and siblings, Frank De Leon, Giovanni De Leon, and Emmanuel De Leon. Marcus' home was located in Orlando, Florida, at the time of his untimely death, he also resided of St. Petersburg. Marcus attended Bay Vista Elementary, later he moved and attended Lake Wood Elementary. As Marcus grew into his teens, he attended Dixie Collins High school later moved to Washington State where he attended Hazen High School, and Santori High School in Seattle Washington where he graduated in 2007. Marcus was employed by Mervyn's department Store in Seattle, Washington in the sales dept., Father retired from the Military, and they moved to Orange Park, Florida where Marcus was employed by UPS of Jacksonville, Fl. He played semi-pro football. Marcus graduated from the National Aviation Academy located in Clearwater, Florida. After his graduation he worked as a Flight Mechanic at the Jacksonville International Airport Jacksonville, Florida. He was employed by with Spirit Airlines located in Orlando, Fl. as an aircraft Technician and absolutely loved his profession. Marcus has always been a career driven individual and enjoyed living life to the fullest. Marcus liked adventurous activities such as jet skiing, fishing, camping, riding his motorcycle, and other outdoor activities. Marcus true passion and love was always his two children both April and MJ. Marcus lived to cherish his memories with great joy and love, his children April Williams and Marcus Williams Jr. (MJ); 3 brothers, Lamont (Stephanie) 3 nephews Darien, Devon, Deon, brother Terrance (Leticia) niece Aaliyah and nephew Terrence Jr., and brother Aaron Clark; 3 stepbrothers, Frank De Leon, Giovanni De Leon, and Emmanuel De Leon; and several Aunts, uncles and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN. Funeral services Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Church of God in Christ, 5718 West 9th Avenue, Gary, IN. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church of God in Christ
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
September 3, 2020
Marcus, you will always be Our Baby Boy, that went on to Big things in life! Your accomplishments are known to All the one’s that were able to see You prosper! God needed You before We wanted You to leave this Earth, but He has the final say! To All Your Family, Friends, and Loved ones try to Be at Peace with what the Lord has done at this time. It’s not easy, but knowing that You have the comfort of Our Father, will too bring Us Comfort! Love Ya and missing already! Until We meet Again! Love ❤ Aunt Candy!
Connie Oliver
Family
September 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss you.
Tiffany Galler
Neighbor
