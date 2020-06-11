Marcus Dion Wilson
Marcus Dion Wilson "Heavy" age 32 of Gary,In passed away June 6,2020.He attended Locke, Tolleston and West Side High School. He graduated class of 2006 from MLK Adult Education. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Curtis Wilson and Eddie Mae Wilson and maternal grandfather John Henry James.He leaves to cherish his Memory parents Curtis and Jacqueline Wilson Grandmother Savannah James ,three brothers Curtis Green ,Maurice Wilson and twin Marvin Wilson, sisters Marlene Wilson and Marniece Wilson. Five nieces and four nephews and a host of Auntie uncles cousins friends. Wake Saturday June 13,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Tarrytown M.B. Church 601 Ralston St. Gary,In. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Wake
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Tarrytown M.B. Church
JUN
13
Funeral
11:00 AM
Tarrytown M.B. Church
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
