Margaret Ann Harmon (Turner-Johnson) blessed the world with her bright and vibrant spirit on September 15, 1945 and transitioned to glory on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Born to Erion and John Turner in Myrtle, MS, she was the youngest of seven children. At a tender age, she and her family took part in the Great Migration, which led them to plant their roots in the city of Gary, IN where she eventually built a home and started a family of her own.
Her surviving family-husband, Morris (Dave) Harmon; children, Nina (Ellery) Hunter, Arthur (Missy) Johnson, Kim Johnson and Nichole Gillard; best friend, Jacqueline White; fourteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren-and a host of other family and friends are all deeply saddened by her transition as she will be truly missed!
The public visitation will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St., Gary, Indiana 46408. CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are required. The celebration of life services will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Embassies of Christ Church, 4231 Cleveland St. Friends may call at 700 Jackson St. Gary, IN. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com