Our Dearly Beloved, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend Margaret Ann Hines-Brooks was born in Gary, Indiana on January 25, 1944. She was the first born child of four children from her parents, Jasper Hines, Sr. and Catherine Hairston-Hines. She was the granddaughter of the Late Bishop C.H. Hairston, whom was the Founder of The Colored Holiness Church of God, Inc. in Bessemer City, NC. Margaret Hines-Brooks had six beautiful children that were the center of her life. Among being an awesome mother, musician for over 60 years, beautician, school teacher, and she taught many others in piano lessons. Margaret was a woman of faith. One of her famous sayings was "Who's report will you believe?" Margaret knew her calling and helped others to find theirs. Mother Brooks had a passion for the singles ministry. She held the title of the single ministries president and gave of her time and knowledge. There was never a time one could not call on her for encouragement. Mother Brooks had many obstacles in her lifetime but she never quit. Mother Brooks desired for her children, grandchildren, along with many others to further their education. She received her Bachelors of Science degree from Indiana University Northwest in May of 2015 at the age of 71-years of age, through faith and determination. Durham, NC is where she lived in her last days. She was still playing in the house of The Lord, before she left this world for another on Friday, April 17th, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Cathaleen "Peaches" King (Gerald) Murfreesboro, TN; Charles "Chucky" Brooks, Indianapolis, IN; Armagene "Jeanie" Ellis-Smith (Barrington), Durham, NC; June Ellis, Indianapolis, IN; and Patrecia "Trecy" Woods Lithonia,GA. Her oldest son, Edward "Cowboy" Brooks, preceded her in death.
Public Visitation: Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with family hours at 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Public Visitation: Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with family hours at 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 1, 2020.