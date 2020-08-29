1/1
Margaret Francis Finley
1936 - 2020
Margaret Francis Finley (nee Sweeney), age 84 of Hobart, IN passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born on March 27, 1936 at her aunt and uncle's home in St. Charles, KY. She is survived by her daughters, Pam (Matt Klewer) Woodward and Cindy (Jon McKinley) Finley; granddaughter, Whitney (Kaleb) Payne and Great grandchildren, Alexis and Ethan Payne; brother, James Sweeney; sister Mary (Glenn) White and sister in law, Euleta Sweeney and many nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceeded in death by her parents, Marvin and Carmie Sweeney; husband of 51 years Edwin Finley; brother Roger Sweeney; sister in law Doreen Sweeney and nephew Gerald White. Margaret was a 1954 graduate of Dunmor High School in Dunmor, KY. Margaret and Edwin were married in Russellville, KY. On March 31, 1955. Margaret and Edwin moved to Gary, IN in 1956 and eventually settled in Hobart, Indiana. She was a faithful member of Evergreen Memorial Baptist Church for over 60 years. Margaret was an Avon Representative for over 50 years and placed her last order the day before her death. She won numerous Avon sales awards throughout the years and she made lifelong friends on her route. She had many "beyond" wonderful friends she loved like family. She was the most caring person and if anyone was ever in need, she would be one of the first to show up with one of her famous dishes in hand. One dish that was loved by all was her famous Banana Pudding! She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers Margaret's wishes were for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or www.stjude.org. Funeral services are Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, with Rev. John Ford, officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Visitation is Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219)-942-2109. Due to Covid-19 masks will be required and social distancing is encouraged.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
AUG
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
August 27, 2020
I have so many memories of Margaret ,Always felt at home with the family.What a wonderful classy lady. She kept a beautiful home. Beautiful inside and out. God Bless Cindy,Pam and Whitney
Lisa Straka
Friend
August 26, 2020
My deepest condolences to Cindy. No matter what age we lose our parents, it is a difficult time in our lives. Hoping the great memories you have with your mother will be a comfort to you in your time of grief. I see such strong resemblance in your mother’s face with you.
George Dubovich
Friend
