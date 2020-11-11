1/1
Margaret Maynor
1937 - 2020
Margaret "Mauge" (Emery) Maynor was born on May 29, 1937 in Canton, Mississippi to the late Helen (Wilson) Wallace and Reginald "Red" Emery. She was raised by her paternal grandparents Milos and Annie Emery. Margaret transitioned into eternal peace on October 29, 2020 at Community Hospital. She was a Catholic that was a strong believer in God. Margaret came to Gary, Indiana in 1961. When she first came to Gary, she fulfilled the role of a domestic housekeeper. She was also employed at Brunswick Cleaners, Shoppers Fair, US Steel and Burnham Terrace Nursing Home before she retired. Mauge loved cooking down south meals, gardening and most importantly she loved her family with her entire heart. Margaret was a kind-hearted person that exemplified unconditional love, strength, hope, determination and independence. Margaret was proceeded in death by her late husband, Jessie Lee Maynor, brother Reginald Emery Jr. and three grandchildren: Darvis Emery, Tautiauna Holland and Montrell White. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, sister Lena Jennings (Detroit, MI); three children, Patricia (William) Ishman, Darius Emery and Linda Singleton; ten grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will truly miss her. Visitation and Homegoing Celebration will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home located at 421 West 5th Ave. in Gary, IN. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and the Homegoing Celebration will begin at12:00pm noon. Mask Required-COVID Precautions


Published in Post-Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
