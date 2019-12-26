Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Margaret Ree Sims Obituary
age 95, was born on September 26, 1924 in Bolton, Mississippi and departed this life on Dec. 19, 2019. Mrs. Sims, known as "Madea" to family and friends, was a homemaker, gardener and an excellent cook. She was preceded in death by her parents: Jonas and Hannah Jones Elmore; daughters: Mary Reed and Carrie Carter; four brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her children: Aaron Sims, Jr., Rosie Blakely, Alfred Sims, Naomi Sims-Satterwhite (Curtis), & Anthony Sims; two brothers and four sisters; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Monday Dec. 30, 2019, 9:00a.m.- 11:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00 am, held at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Ave., Gary IN. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019
