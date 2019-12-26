|
age 95, was born on September 26, 1924 in Bolton, Mississippi and departed this life on Dec. 19, 2019. Mrs. Sims, known as "Madea" to family and friends, was a homemaker, gardener and an excellent cook. She was preceded in death by her parents: Jonas and Hannah Jones Elmore; daughters: Mary Reed and Carrie Carter; four brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her children: Aaron Sims, Jr., Rosie Blakely, Alfred Sims, Naomi Sims-Satterwhite (Curtis), & Anthony Sims; two brothers and four sisters; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Monday Dec. 30, 2019, 9:00a.m.- 11:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00 am, held at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Ave., Gary IN. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019