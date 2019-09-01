Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marquette United Methodist Church
215 N. Grand BLVD
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Marquette United Methodist Church
215 N. Grand BLVD
Margarette Elaine Smith


Margarette Elaine Smith Obituary
was born on September 13, 1937 to the late Otis & Lillie Carpenter. She left this world to be with the Lord on August 28, 2019. She was a graduate of Gary Roosevelt School Class of "1955" and graduated from Central State University in Wilberforce, OH. Margarette greatest joy was being in the classroom with her students. She also enjoyed reading, shopping and planting flowers in her garden. Margarette taught for Gary Community Schools for 45 years beginning at Frobel School and ending her career at Kennedy King School. She was known as a stern and thorough teacher and encourages her students to always excel. She was baptized at Israel CME church and later joined Marquette United Methodist church where she was a devoted and active member until her health failed. Margarette is preceded in death by her parents, husband James Garfield Smith, brother Otis Carpenter ; three sisters Gladys Randolph, Annie Few and Dorla Hopkins; She leaves to cherish her memories devoted son Jeffery Smith of Gary, IN; four sisters and one brother Marian Carpenter, Cheryl Ferguson and Stephen Williams all of Indianapolis, IN and Jean Kirksey and Dolores Wiley both of Gary, IN; lifelong friend Ardenia Leek Williams & Jackie Gholson; loving caregiver Marshaneil Hicks and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Thursday September 5, 2019 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at Marquette United Methodist Church. 215 N. Grand BLVD. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
