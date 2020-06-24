Margie Davis ,75 born in Gary, Indiana, passed away June 12, 2020 in Sun City Arizona. Graduate of Tolleston High School Class of 1964. Margie was a former employee of Lake County Department of Children Services and Calumet Township. Margie was preceded in death by her parents: John E. & Anna M. Davis; three brothers John Henry, Shedrick, and Walter Davis; two sisters, Dorothy Carroll, and Phyllis Ann Davis; Aunt. Margie will be deeply missed by her loving and devoted family and many friends. She leaves to cherish her memory; her daughter, Michelle LaShawn (Ondray) Wyatt Sr, grandsons, Devon Jones, Everette and Courtland Davis, and great-grandson Kamron Davis, all of Surprise, AZ. Four sisters, Maxine (Horace) Morgan of Richton Park, IL, Lorraine Davis of Surprise, AZ, Kay Frances Davis and Linda Hillsman of Merrillville, IN; one brother, Ronald (Shirley) Davis of Crown Point, IN. And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.