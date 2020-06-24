Margie Davis
Margie Davis ,75 born in Gary, Indiana, passed away June 12, 2020 in Sun City Arizona. Graduate of Tolleston High School Class of 1964. Margie was a former employee of Lake County Department of Children Services and Calumet Township. Margie was preceded in death by her parents: John E. & Anna M. Davis; three brothers John Henry, Shedrick, and Walter Davis; two sisters, Dorothy Carroll, and Phyllis Ann Davis; Aunt. Margie will be deeply missed by her loving and devoted family and many friends. She leaves to cherish her memory; her daughter, Michelle LaShawn (Ondray) Wyatt Sr, grandsons, Devon Jones, Everette and Courtland Davis, and great-grandson Kamron Davis, all of Surprise, AZ. Four sisters, Maxine (Horace) Morgan of Richton Park, IL, Lorraine Davis of Surprise, AZ, Kay Frances Davis and Linda Hillsman of Merrillville, IN; one brother, Ronald (Shirley) Davis of Crown Point, IN. And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Praying for the family Michelle. Send my deepest condolences to you. May she rest peacefully in heaven.
Yolunda Kincade
Neighbor
June 23, 2020
To Michelle and the family, please know you are in my prayers. May your memories be strong and bring peace during times of grief.
Laurance Cobbs
Friend
June 23, 2020
To Michelle, Ondray, the boys, and family. You all are in our thoughts and prayers during this time. Ms Margie was a beautiful star that always shined whenever I saw her. May she Rest In Peace ❤
Otis and Linda Frazier
Friend
June 23, 2020
Aunt Margie will be great missed. Condolences and prayers to Michelle, sons, and other family members.
Patrice Jackson
Friend
