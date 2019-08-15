|
Marguerite Young Voice, born September 1, 1937, made her transition August 11, 2019 in Seattle, Washington after a brief illness. Born in Chicago, Illinois, she attended Lucy Flower High School and went on to earn bachelor and master degrees in Education. Marguerite served as a math teacher and administrator in the Gary Community School Corporation. She married Fred Young in 1960 becoming the devoted mother of Keith, Kimberly and grandmother of six. After retiring in 2001, Marguerite married Louis Voice and relocated to Seattle, Washington. Survived by her husband, children, grand children and sister Jeanette Cowan, Marguerite's memorial service is Friday, August 16, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.
Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019