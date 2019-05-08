Home

Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Maria Magaña
Maria D. Magaña

Maria D. Magaña Obituary
Maria de Jesus Magaña, age 89, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was born on March 7, 1930 in Ciudad Guzman, Jalisco, México to the late Feliciano De la Cruz Palomares and Teresa Gonzalez. Maria was a devout Catholic and prayed the rosary every day. She dedicated her entire life to her family and cherished taking care of them. Maria is survived by her sons, Agustin (Christine) Magaña, Sergio (Maria) Magaña, Alberto Magaña; daughters, Margarita (Jose) Gamboa, Bertha Rojas, Angelica (Jesus) Acuña; grandchildren, Rita, Eva, Salvador, Susy, Fernando and Karla; 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Consuelo (Jorge) Sada and Carmela De La Cruz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Agustin G. Magaña; grandson, Joselito; brothers, Sergio and Chanito De La Cruz; sisters, Aurora Sainz and Teresa De La Cruz. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 West Harrison Blvd. Valparaiso, IN 46384. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service at the church. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 8, 2019
