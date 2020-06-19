Marialuisa Torres Camacho
Age 91, of Lake Station passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. She was born on August 18, 1928 in Michoacan, Mexico to the late Angel and Antonia (nee Angiano) Torres. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.She is survived by her four sons, Antonio Camacho, Manuel (Graciela) Camacho, Migel (Angie Dias) Camacho and Martin (Berta) Camacho; five daughters, Guadalupe (Jesus Vasques) Camacho, Rafaela (Federico Magaña) Camacho, Apolonia (Manuel Garcia) Camacho, Marialuisa (Francisco Villegas) Camacho and Paula (Manuel Romero) Camacho; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and other loving family members and friends.Visitation will be held at 8:00 am -9:00 am on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel, 3781 Central Ave. Lake Station, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin with 9:00 am prayers on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel and then processing to St Frances Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam St, Lake Station for 9:30 am Mass with Father David Kime officiating. Burial will follow at Blake Cemetery, Portage, Indiana. (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.