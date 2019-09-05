|
Age 58, of Gary, IN passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Marie leaves to cherish her memory her beloved children, Tomashia Bonds of Charlotte, NC, Angelique (Preston) Haney of Gastonia, NC and Preston Bonds of Las Vegas, NV; three brothers; two sisters; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation and service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Temple of Deliverance in Christ, 4929 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN. with Pastor Lorenzo Bonds Officiating. Viewing 9:00AM-11:00AM with funeral immediately following at 11:00AM. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Funeral Home (219)888-9933.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019