Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Marie Zackary
Marie Zackary age 88 years, exchanged time for eternity on December 7, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Gary, Indiana and former employee of the Gary Community School Corp. Preceded in death by her parents David and Mattie Walker Sr. , and husband Melvin Zackary. She leaves to cherish fond memories her son Wesley Zackary of Gary, IN. daughter Carol Baker of Arlington, TX; brothers David (Cecelia) Walker of Philadelphia, PA and Alphonso (Alice) Walker of Atlanta, GA, 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019
