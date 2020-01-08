|
|
Marilyn Ranke of Demotte, IN, went home to be with our Lord 01/04/2020. She was preceded in death by her Mother Mina (Kenneth) Sieckman, Father Joseph Grogan; Brothers, Joseph and Patrick Grogan; Children, Gerald Klimczyk, Diane Corley (Jerry), Linda Harness (Bill), and Tom Hardesty. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Ranke; Sons, Joseph Klimczyk (Sandy), Joseph Ranke (Paula), James Klimczyk (Ginger); Daughters, Rhonda Wilson (Craig), Karen Prpa (Alex), Lisa Winn (Robert), Bettie Dittberner (Larry), and Karen Massena (Randy).
Marilyn and Joe's marriage brought together a family of 12 Children, 34 Grand children, 66 great grands, and 13 great great grand children, along with many nieces and nephews.
Prov 31:26 She opens her mouth with wisdom and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. Our celebration of life will be 4:00 January 10, 2020 at the Gathering Place, 131 N Main St Hebron IN 46341.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020